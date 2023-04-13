National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Main Exam 2023 Day 6, Shift 1 today, April 13, 2023. The examination was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

JEE Main Exam 2023 Analysis: Day 6, Shift 1 exam over, complete analysis here (PTI / Representative image)

Students who appeared for the examination found the paper to be moderate level. The mathematics was moderately tough level while physics was easy amongst the three subjects.

The questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Few students reported this Paper to be slightly tougher than those held on 11th & 12th April 2023 in Physics & Chemistry.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the complete analysis shared by Ramesh Batlish, Managing Partner & Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres below.

Mathematics – Moderately Tough level. Questions were asked from all chapters with more weightage given to Co-ordinate Geometry & Algebra. Mixed Concept Questions were asked from Parabola, Circles, Ellipse, Hyperbola. In Algebra chapters covered where Complex Numbers, Binomial Theorem, Progressions, Matrices & Determinants, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Vectors (2 questions), 3 D Geometry (3 questions). In Calculus - Functions , Indefinite Integrals , Application of Derivative, Area, Differential Equations. Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions were reported as Tricky.

Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Kinetic Theory of Gases, Rotational Motion, EM Waves, Electrostatics, Communication Systems, Magnetism, AC Circuits, Current Electricity, Error Analysis, Work Power & Energy, SHM & Waves, Modern Physics & Wave Optics. Numerical based questions were Lengthy but easy. Overall, this section was balanced as per students.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate Level. Inorganic & Organic Chemistry had more weightage compared to Physical Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry – Solutions, Thermodynamics, Chemical Kinetics, Ionic Equilibrium. Questions also asked from s & p block, Coordination Compounds, Surface Chemistry, Ores & Metallurgy. Some mixed concept questions were asked in Organic Chemistry involving Amines, Aldehydes & Ketones, Aryl & Alkyl halides, GOC, Polymers. Some students reported Chemistry as time consuming and tricky.

