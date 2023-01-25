JEE Main Exam 2023 Analysis: Mathematics moderate, Physics, Chemistry easy

JEE (Main) 2023 Paper-I exam for Day 2 concluded at 6 pm on January 25, 2023. The students who appeared for the examination had to report to the exam centre at 1.30 pm and the exam started at 3 pm. Paper I difficulty level was moderate for Mathematics and easy for Physics, Chemistry.

Students were not allowed to carry anything inside examination hall except a transparent ball point Pen, Admit Card & Aadhar Card. All guidelines as released by NTA earlier were followed for safety of the exam takers. Every student was made to go through a sanitizing station where they had to sanitize themselves through a foot press lever.

JEE Main Exam 2023: Paper Pattern

There were total 90* questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper. The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 25th January,2023 (Afternoon Session).

JEE Main Exam 2023: Difficulty Level

Mathematics – Moderate. Weightage was given to chapters of Calculus & Algebra. In Algebra- questions asked from Permutation & Combination, Progression & Series, Statistics, Complex Number, Binomial Theorem, Matrices, Determinants, Vectors & 3D Geometry. In Calculus – Limits & Continuity, Application of Derivatives, Area, Differential Equations, Definite Integral & Functions. In Co-ordinate Geometry questions asked from Straight Lines, Circles & Hyperbola. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was also Lengthy as per students.

Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from almost all chapters with few good questions from Gravitation, Rotational Motion, Work, Power & Energy, Wave Optics, Electrostatics, Modern Physics, Units & Dimensions, Semiconductors, Magnetism, Kinematics, Heat & Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions were easy. It was a balanced section.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Weightage was given to Inorganic & Organic Chemistry. In Physical Chemistry questions were asked from Electrochemistry, Ionic Equilibrium, Atomic Structure. Organic Chemistry had questions from Amines, Aldehyde & Ketones, Phenols, General Organic Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry was mostly from NCERT. Overall, this section was Easy to Moderate.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderate , Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, Physics was reported Easy amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Head, FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)

