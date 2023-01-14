JEE Main Exam 2023: Last date today to make corrections, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the correction window for JEE Main Exam 2023 on January 14, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE Main 2023 Session 1. The correction link will remain active till 11.50 pm. No corrections after the said timing will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Direct link to make corrections in JEE Main Exam 2023 application form

JEE Main Exam 2023: How to make corrections

To make corrections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Exam 2023 correction link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make changes in the application form and make payment.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.