JEE Main Exam 2023: NTA allows candidates to modify their category, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for JEE Main Exam 2023 for candidates to edit their Category. Candidates who want to make changes in the category option can do it through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Exam 2023: NTA allows candidates to modify their category

The window to edit or modify the changes can be done from April 21 to April 22, 2023. The decision to allow candidates to edit/modify their Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 was taken after NTA received representations from candidates to allow them to do it.

Candidates may note that they can only modify their category (if required). The documents related to the category will be verified at the time of counselling/admission by the concerned Authority. The last date to correct the category is till 11.50 pm April 22, 2023. Thereafter, no correction whatsoever will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, today is the last date to raise objections against the answer key of JEE Mains Session 2 Exam. The objection window will close at 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE.

