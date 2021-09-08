Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE main final answer key 2021 out for session 4 exams, results expected soon

JEE main final answer key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA on Wednesday, September 8 released the JEE main final answer key for session 4 exams.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:27 PM IST
JEE main final answer key 2021: The final answer key can be checked on the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)

The National Testing Agency (NTA on Wednesday, September 8 released the JEE main final answer key for session 4 exams. The final answer key can be checked on the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As the final answer key is out, the JEE main Session 4 results are expected to be released soon.

The JEE (Main) session 4 exams (B.E./B.Tech.) were held in computer-based test mode on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1.

JEE main Session 4 final answer key: Direct link to download

JEE Main Final Answer Key: How to download

• Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• Click on JEE main final answer key link

• A new PDF file will open

• Download the PDF file

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Testing Agency had uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on September 6 for candidates to challenge. They were given time till 10am on Wednesday. 

Challenges made by the candidates were verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key has been revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

