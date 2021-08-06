Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE main final answer key out for session 3 exam, results expected soon
competitive exams

JEE main final answer key out for session 3 exam, results expected soon

JEE Main Final Answer Key has been released for session 3 exam. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:03 PM IST
National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE main final answer key on August 5, 2021. The final answer key can be downloaded by all the candidates who have appeared for session 3 examination. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results are expected to release soon.

The examination was conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27,2021. The answer key has been released for July 20 first shift examination. Candidates who want to download the answer key can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download final answer key

JEE Main Final Answer Key: How to download

• Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• Click on JEE main final answer key link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

• Download the PDF file

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Soon after the declaration of result, the students can download the scorecard from the official website, nta.ac.in, and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exams have concluded on July 27 for most of the students while for the students affected by rain, exams concluded on August 3.

