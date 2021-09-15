Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE main final answer keys 2021 released for Session 4 exam

JEE main final answer keys 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, September 15 released JEE Main session 4 final answer keys 2021.
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, September 15 released JEE Main session 4 final answer keys 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination Main session 4 can check the final answer key 2021 on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The provisional answer key for this exam was released on September 6, 2021.

The Session 4 examination was held from August 26 to September 2.

Candidates who have taken the examination can download the JEE main session 4 final answer key by clicking here.

JEE Main final answer key 2021: How to download session 4 keys

Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 link on the home page

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and download it on computer too

