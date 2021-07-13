JEE Main May session registration extended till 5 pm today

The option to register for the JEE Main's May session exam has been extended till 5 pm today. Candidates who have not yet registered for the fourth session of the exam can apply within 5 pm at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who had earlier applied for the JEE main May session exam, can now modify their application forms.

Application forms are available on the official website of the exam conducting body, the National Testing Agency. The NTA also allows candidates to withdraw their candidature from the exam during this time period.

"Registration for the JEE (Main) postponed May 2021 (Session – 4) is in progress. Meanwhile, representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it," the NTA has said.

"With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for: submission of Online Application Form by new candidates and withdrawal/ correction by the existing/ interested candidates for the exam," it has added.

The remaining two sessions of JEE Main exam, which could not be held in April and May, will now be held from July 20 to August 2.

Go to the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in or else directly go to JEE Main portal jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main May session exam application form

Enter the personal details

Submit the details

