Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA score here
competitive exams

JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA score here

Published on Oct 06, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results for B.Arch and B. Plan papers at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
By hindustantimes.com

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, October 5 announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main 2021 B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B) exams. The agency had conducted the JEE Main Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning exams in two sessions in CBT mode on February 23 (Session 1) and September 2, 2021 (Session 4). Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results for B.Arch and B. Plan papers at jeemain.nta.nic.in. (For candidates who appeared in both Sessions (Session-1 and Session-4), their best of the two scores have been accounted for.)

Direct Link to check JEE Main Paper 2 Result/NTA score 2021 

The exam was conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, and Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

NTA has also released list of candidates who have received 100 NTA Score in JEE (Main) - 2021 examination in B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B). The agency has also released list of state wise toppers in the two exams.

B Anantha Krishnan from Tamil Nadu, Noha Samuel from Jammu And Kashmir and Josyula Venkata Aditya Of Telangana have received 100 NTA score in the B.Arch (Paper 2A) exams.

Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra and Ishwar B Balappanawar of Karnataka have received 100 NTA score in B.Plan (Paper-2B).

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains result nta score jee main topper
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule released, check details here

RPSC admit cards released for head master exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

OSSC Main exam schedule released for AFDO, Laboratory Assistant and other posts

UPSC CDS 2020 answer key released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP