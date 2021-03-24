JEE Main Result 2021 expected soon, here’s how to check it on mobile

National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Result 2021 anytime soon. The Agency has already released the final answer key for all the candidates on March 24, 2021. The March session result once announced would be available on the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted from March 16 to March 18, 2021.

A total of 6.21 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The result can be checked on a laptop, desktop, or on mobile by logging into the official websites. To check the result on mobile, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Main Result 2021: How to check on mobile

• Open google chrome or any other search browser.

• Type JEE Main official website on the box- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• The new page will open where candidates will have to click on JEE Main Result 2021 link.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on your mobile screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

The BTech paper result will be available soon on the official websites and all the appeared candidates will be able to download the individual rank cards using their login credentials. More details can be fetched from the official site of NTA JEE.