National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 likely soon. Candidates who will appear for the Session 2 examination can check and download the admit card through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 2 examination will be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022 (as per April notice) at various exam centres across the country. The Agency will also publish information slips on the website before releasing the admit cards. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download NTA hall tickets

Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Session 1 examination result was announced on July 11, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE Main.