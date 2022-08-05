JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: Last date today to raise objections

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the objection window today for JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022. The objection window will close down on August 5, 2022 at 5 pm. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key was released by the Agency on August 3 for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment should be made through Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

Direct link to raise objections

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on login link and enter the credentials.

Raise objections against the answer key.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

