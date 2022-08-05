Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Published on Aug 05, 2022 11:10 AM IST
JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022 objection window closes today, August 5, 2022. Candidates can apply through the simple steps given below. 
JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: Last date today to raise objections
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the objection window today for JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022. The objection window will close down on August 5, 2022 at 5 pm. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key was released by the Agency on August 3 for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment should be made through Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

Direct link to raise objections 

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on login link and enter the credentials.
  • Raise objections against the answer key.
  • Once done, make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

