JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022: Registration process begins today, notice here

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022 registration process begins today, June 1, 2022 on the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The notice is given below. 
Published on Jun 01, 2022 07:20 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA have started the registration process for JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination registration process started on June 1 and will end on June 30, 2022 at 9 pm. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The last date for payment of application fees online is June 30, 2022 up to 11.50 pm. The examination will be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, candidates who have applied and successfully paid the examination fee for JEE Main 2022 session 1 and want to appear for JEE Main 2022 session 2 are required to login with their previous application number and password as provided in session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the examination, and cities of session 2 and pay the examination fees. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to apply for JEE main Session 2 exam&lt;/strong&gt;

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022: How to register 

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JEE Mains on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit and your application will be submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

