JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 can check the result through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Mains 2022 session 2 test was held by National Testing Agency from July 25 through July 30. The answer key was released on August 3, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidate personal information, subject-specific scores, NTA percentile scores, eligibility status, rank, and other details will listed on the JEE Main 2022 result scorecard. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE.