JEE main session 3 result announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE's main third session exam results 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE main third session can check the result on the official site of NTA or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main session 3 examinations were held nationwide from July 20 to 27, and on August 3 and 4 for candidates who were affected by the Maharashtra floods. The NTA has already released the final answer key for the exam on its official website.

Direct link to check JEE main session 3 results

How To Check JEE Main Result 2021

Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'JEE Main result 2021' link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials

Check the result and download the page

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

The first phase of the JEE Main was held from February 23 to February 26, 2021, with 652627 students taking part. On March 8, the exam results were released. A total of 619638 candidates enrolled for the second round of JEE Main, which was held from March 16 to 18, 2021. On March 24, the results of this session's exam were released.