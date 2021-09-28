Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / JEE main session 4 answer key released for B. Arch, B.Planning papers
competitive exams

JEE main session 4 answer key released for B. Arch, B.Planning papers

JEE main session 4 paper 2 answer keys have been released. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the answer key and the question paper and recorded responses from the website and raise objections against it till September 29, 11 pm.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 04:42 PM IST
JEE main session 4 answer key released for B. Arch, B.Planning papers(HT file)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the JEE main provisional answer keys for B.Arch and B.Planning papers along with the question paper with recorded responses on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge. The exam was held on September 2.

JEE main answer key

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the answer key and the question paper and recorded responses from the website and raise objections against it till September 29, 11 pm. “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” the NTA has said.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” the agency has added.

Topics
jee main answer key
