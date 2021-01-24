JEE Mains 2021 correction window to begin on Jan 27, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the online correction window Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2021 on January 27, 2021.

Once the correction window opens, candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to make corrections in their online applications online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30, 2021.

NTA will release the admit cards for the JEE Mains 2021 in the second week of February 2021.

The agency will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 cycles this year. The first cycle is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second cycle of exam will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth cycle will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.