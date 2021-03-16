JEE Mains 2021 March session exam begins today

JEE Mains 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the JEE Main 2021 March session exam on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The examinations will be conducted till March 18, 2021. According to a notification released by the agency, a total of 619638 candidates have registered for JEE Main March Paper 1 examination this year.

The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 to 6 pm. The admit card for the March session exam was released by the agency on its official website.

JEE Main March session examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode at 792 centres. "A Control Room has been opened and 02 National Co-ordinators, 19 Regional Co-ordinators, 06 Special Coordinators, 261 City Coordinators, and 707 (approx.) Observers have been positioned," reads the official notification.

The agency had conducted the first session of JEE mains examination from February 23 to 26, 2021. The results for which was declared on March 8, 2021.