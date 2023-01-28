Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE Paper 2 exam today, admit card out
JEE Mains 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE Paper 2 exam today, admit card out

competitive exams
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 12:45 PM IST

JEE Mains 2023 Exam Live Updates: NTA JEE Paper 2 exam to be conducted today, January 28 in second shift. Students can check admit card details, exam analysis and students reaction latest updates here. 

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
JEE Mains 2023 Exam Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct JEE Mains 2023 examination for Paper 2 on January 28, 2023. The B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) exam will be conducted in the second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit card for the same has been released and is available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Exam B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) will be held on 28 January for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres. 

The time is mentioned in the Admit Card is Indian Standard Time (IST). Candidates need to print it in colour, on A4 paper and bring it to the exam venue with a valid photo ID, copies of the photo used in JEE Main application form and other relevant documents like PwD certificate, scribe documents, etc. Check exam analysis, admit card, students reaction and other details below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 28, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    JEE Main Exam Day Guidelines: Dress code

    Wear light cloths with half sleeves.

    Garments with large buttons are not allowed.

    Wear slippers or sandals with low heels.

    Do not wear closed footwear, including shoes.

  • Jan 28, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    JEE Main Exam Date: Session 1 exam dates 

    JEE 2023 Exam Date for Session 1 are- January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023.

  • Jan 28, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: Shift 2 begins 3 pm 

    JEE Main 2023 Exam for Paper 2 will begin in second shift. The Shift 2 will begin at 3 pm and will end at 6 pm. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    JEE Main NTA: Mode of exam 

    1. Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

    2. Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

    3. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

  • Jan 28, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2023: Exam in 13 languages 

    JEE Mains exam is conducted in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

  • Jan 28, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    JEE Mains Admit Card 2023: Link 

    Direct link to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2023

  • Jan 28, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    JEE Mains Exam: Where to check admit card

    JEE Mains Exam Admit Card 2022 has been released for Session 1 examination. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    JEE Mains Exam 2023: Number of candidates to appear for exam 

    Exam B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) will be held on 28 January for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres.

  • Jan 28, 2023 11:27 AM IST

    JEE Mains Exam Dates 2023: Check NTA JEE dates 

    National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 18 Cities outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I) and 28 January (2nd Shift) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

  • Jan 28, 2023 11:21 AM IST

    JEE Mains Exam Today: Paper 2 exam in Shift 2 

    JEE Mains Exam Today for paper 2 will be conducted today, January 28, 2023. The exam (2nd Shift) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    JEE Mains Hall Ticket: How to download 

    Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

    Click on JEE Mains Hall Ticket link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the admit card and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    JEE Mains Login: Admit card on website 

    JEE Mains admit card 2023 has been released for today, January 28, 2023 examination. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Topics
jee mains education

