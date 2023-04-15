JEE Mains 2023 session 2 exam Day 7afternoon session paper analysis

The JEE (Main) 2023 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 15th April 2023. Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was a balanced paper. In terms of order of Difficulty – Maths was Moderate while Physics was reported as Easy. Overall, this paper was Moderate level as per students

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for the correct response, -1 for the incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

Part II- Chemistry had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for the correct response, -1 for the incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

Part III- Mathematics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 15th April 2023 (Afternoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Algebra and Calculus. In Calculus questions were asked about Functions, Limits & Continuity, Application of Derivative, Definite Integrals, Area under curves, & Differential Equations. In Algebra- Matrices, Permutation & Combination, Vectors, 3D Geometry had more than one question, Progressions, Statistics, Binomial Theorem, Mathematical Reasoning & Probability. In Co-ordinate Geometry- Parabola, Circles & Ellipse had mixed concept questions. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was also tricky as per few students.

Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics, SHM, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Gravitation, Modern Physics, Semiconductors , Communications Systems & Optics. Numerical-based questions were reported as Easy to Moderate. More weightage is given to Class XII Chapters.

Chemistry - Easy To Moderate level. Inorganic Chemistry had more questions as compared to Organic & Physical Chemistry. The Numerical Section had questions from Chemical Kinetics, Electrochemistry, andIonic Equilibrium. There were mixed concept questions from Amines, Alcohols, Ethers & Phenols, Biomolecules, Polymers, andAryl & Alkyl halides in Organic Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from s-block, p-block, Chemical Bonding, Co-ordination Compounds, Ores & Metallurgy. Fact based questions were asked in this section.

Ramesh Batlish Managing Partner & Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres

