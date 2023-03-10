JEE Mains 2023: Session 2 registration ends on March 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 registration process on March 12, 2023. Candidates who still have not applied for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can apply online through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration process was started on February 15, 2023.

The Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

As per the official notice, the candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, State code of Eligibility, uploading of Address proof (Present and Permanent), Cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

Direct link to apply for JEE Mains 2023 Session 2

JEE Mains 2023: How to apply for Session 2

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

