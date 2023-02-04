JEE Mains Answer Key 2023: Last date to raise objection at jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the objection window to challenge the answer keys for the JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1 today, February 4. Candidates can challenge the JEE Mains answer key through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the JEE Mains session 1 Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The Payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

Direct link to challenge JEE Mains session 1 answer key

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023: Know how to download the answer key

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, 'JEE Main Session 1 (2023) - Answer Key challenge'.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Log in using your credentials

Challenge JEE Mains Session 1 answer key

Take print for future reference.