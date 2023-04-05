National Testing Agency, NTA will begin JEE Mains Exam 2023 for Session 2 from April 6, 2023 onwards. The examination will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 across the country at various exam centres.

JEE Mains Exam 2023 for Session 2 begins tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

The JEE Mains Session 2 exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of examination for both B.Arch. and B.Planning is 3 ½ hrs. All the appearing candidates can check the exam day guidelines given below.

JEE Mains Exam 2023 for Session 2: Exam day guidelines

All the appearing candidates will have to report to the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination on all days. The candidates appearing for the exam should carry a print copy of admit card along with self declaration downloaded from NTA website. Any one of the authorized photo IDs must be carried to the exam hall by all the candidates. The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. Appearing candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination. A simple transparent ball point pen is allowed inside the exam hall.

