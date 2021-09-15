Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

JEE Mains Result 2021 declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check

JEE Mains Result 2021 has been declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the result by following the simple steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:35 PM IST
National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Mains Result 2021 for Session 4. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 4 can check their results through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Session 4 examination was conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2, 2021.

The Agency has released three links to check the result this year. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

JEE Mains Result 2021: How to check

  • Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Mains Result 2021 for Session 4 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the JEE Mains examination will be qualified to appear for JEE Advanced examination. The JEE Advanced exam registration process will begin on September 11, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE. 

