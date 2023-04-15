JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 Analysis: Shift 1 exam over, paper moderate level

JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 Analysis: National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Mains Exam 2023 Session 2 Shift 1 exam at 12 noon. The examination was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The paper as per students was moderate level. Mathematics section was tough, while Physics was easy.

The complete paper analysis has been shared by Ramesh Batlish, Managing Partner & Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres.

JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 Analysis: Paper Pattern

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Few students reported this Paper to be easier than those held in previous sessions of April, 2023.

JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 Analysis: Exam difficulty level

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 15th April 2023 (Forenoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Questions were asked from all chapters with more weightage given to Calculus & Algebra. In Calculus questions asked from almost all chapters of Limits & Continuity, Differentiability, Indefinite & Definite Integrals , Application of Derivative, Area, Differential Equations. In Algebra chapters covered where Complex Numbers, Binomial Theorem, Progressions, Matrices & Determinants, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics, Permutation & Combination. More than one questions from Vectors, 3 D Geometry, Matrices, Probability. Mixed Concept Questions were asked from Parabola, Circles, Ellipse. Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions were reported as Lengthy & Tricky.

Physics – Easy level. More weightage given to chapters of class XII. Questions asked from Kinematics, Gravitation, SHM, Heat & Thermodynamics, Circular Motion, Rotational Motion, EM Waves, Electrostatics (Dipole ), Communication Systems, Magnetism, AC Circuits, Current Electricity, Modern Physics , Ray & Wave Optics. Numerical based questions were Lengthy but easy.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate Level. Inorganic had more weightage compared to Physical & Organic Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry – Solutions, Thermodynamics, Chemical Kinetics, Ionic Equilibrium. Questions also asked from s & p block, Coordination Compounds, Titrations, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Solid State, Ores & Metallurgy.

