JEE Mains Session 2 exam from tomorrow: Important Guidelines

National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct JEE Mains Session 2 Exam from July 25 onwards. The NTA Session 2 examination is conducted for 629778 candidates at various Centers spread across roughly 500 Cities across the country, including 17 Cities Outside India.

The JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) Admit Card is available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Mains Exam will be divided into two shifts, with the first shift starting at 9 AM and ending at 12 PM, and the second shift starting at 3 PM and ending at 6 PM. The question paper will contain a total of 90 questions, although candidates will only be required to attempt 75 of them.

JEE Mains Session 2 exam Guidelines

Candidates are advised to carry admit card along with self declaration downloaded from the NTA website duly filled in.

Candidates must bring one valid photo ID and their JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022.

Any type of electronic device, including Bluetooth, cell phones, microphones, calculators, etc., is not allowed.

All candidates who wish to take the exam must follow by the COVID19 instructions provided by the state and federal governments. All students must wear face masks, use hand sanitizer, and maintain social distance.