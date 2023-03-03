Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEECUP 2023 exam dates released, notice at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Published on Mar 03, 2023

JEECUP 2023 exam dates have been released. Candidates can check the official notice on exam dates below.

JEECUP 2023 exam dates released, notice at jeecup.admissions.nic.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released JEECUP 2023 exam dates. The examination will be conducted from June 1 to June 6, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The examination will be conducted for Group A, E1, E2, B,C,D,F,G,H,I, K1- K8 and Group L.

The application process have not started yet. The registration dates have not been released by the Council. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

JEECUP 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on JEECUP 2023 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on register.
  • Login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay 200/- as application fees if belonging to SC/ST category and 300/- if belonging to general category or OBC. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

Official Notice Here 

