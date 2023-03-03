JEECUP 2023 exam dates released, notice at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released JEECUP 2023 exam dates. The examination will be conducted from June 1 to June 6, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The examination will be conducted for Group A, E1, E2, B,C,D,F,G,H,I, K1- K8 and Group L.

The application process have not started yet. The registration dates have not been released by the Council. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

JEECUP 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on register.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees if belonging to SC/ST category and ₹300/- if belonging to general category or OBC. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

Official Notice Here

