Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has opened JEECUP 2023 correction window on June 21, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in application form of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can do it through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE correction window opens at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The correction window will open from June 21 to June 27, 2023. To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JEECUP 2023: How to make corrections

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2023 correction window link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started in March and ended on June 15, 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination date will also be announced soon, says the official website. UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

