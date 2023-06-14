JEECUP 2023: UPJEE registration ends tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will close the JEECUP 2023 registration process on June 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) can do it through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was till June 10, which was extended till June 15, 2023. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JEECUP 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees if belonging to SC/ST category and ₹300/- if belonging to general category or OBC.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination date will also be announced soon, says the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

