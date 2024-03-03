JEECUP 2024 extended window to close tomorrow; direct link here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP, will close down the extended registration cum application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic on March 4. Candidates must submit their entrance exam application forms on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Previously, the last date to submit the applictaion form was February 29. How to apply for JEECUP 2024: Steps to register for UP Polytechnic entrance exam

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2024

The entrance exam at UP Polytechnic is set for March 16, 2024–March 22, 2024. Admit cards for UPJEE 2024 will be released on March 10. The exact date, time and reporting time for the examination, among other details, will be available on the admit card. The exam answer keys will be published on the website on March 27.

JEECUP 2024: How to apply for the UP Polytechnic entrance exam

Visit the official website of UPJEE, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Enter the login credentials

Your login credentials will be generated.

Log in and proceed to fill out the application form.

Fill out your form, pay the application fee, upload documents and submit your form.

Download the confirmation page and save a copy for further use.