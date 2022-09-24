JEECUP Counselling round 4 registration to begin on September 25

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) counselling round 4 registration begins tomorrow, September 25. Candidates can register for the JEECUP 2022 counselling round 4 through the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The JEECUP 2022 round 4 registration process will end on September 26. The round 4 of seat allotment result will be released on September 27. The 4th Round Document Verification at the district Help Centres will held from September 28 till September 30 till 5pm.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4: How to register

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, register for round 4

Key in your application number and date of birth

Fill in the application and then click on submit

Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check details here.

