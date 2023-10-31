JEMAT 2023 phase 3 registration begins on November 1, check details here

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) will commence the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) 2023 phase 3 registration process on November 1. Candidates can register for the JEMAT 2023 phase 3 exam through the official website at cetmat.formflix.com. The last date for the submission of the application form is November 2.

The admit card will be released on November 3 after 8 pm and the CBT examination will be conducted on November 5 from 11 am to 12 noon.

JEMAT 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹600 for general category candidates. For Physically Handicapped candidates the application fee is ₹300. For SC / ST / OBC- A / OBC- B and PH the application fee is ₹300.

JEMAT 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cetmat.examflix.in

On the homepage, click on the Applicant log-in tab

Key in the required details

Upload scanned copies of documents, including photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Select the institute and course choice for admission based on JEMAT 2023

Pay the application fee

Download and take a printout for further reference.