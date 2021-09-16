Jharkhand assistant public prosecutor interview begins on October 4

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has said in an official notification that the interview round of assistant public prosecutor selection will be held from October 4 to 6. Candidates who have qualified the main exam are eligible to appear for the interview which will be held in the office of the Commission. The interview will begin at 11 am on the said dates.

The admit cards of the shortlisted candidates will be released by the Commission on September 22. Candidates can download the admit cards 5 pm onwards from the website of the Commission using their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit card, can contact the office of the Commission before October 3.

JPSC interview admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website jpsc.gov.in

Click on admit card link

Enter the date of birth, registration number

Submit the details

Download the admit card