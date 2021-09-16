Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

Jharkhand assistant public prosecutor interview begins on October 4

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Jharkhand assistant public prosecutor interview begins on October 4(HT FILE)

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has said in an official notification that the interview round of assistant public prosecutor selection will be held from October 4 to 6. Candidates who have qualified the main exam are eligible to appear for the interview which will be held in the office of the Commission. The interview will begin at 11 am on the said dates.

The admit cards of the shortlisted candidates will be released by the Commission on September 22. Candidates can download the admit cards 5 pm onwards from the website of the Commission using their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit card, can contact the office of the Commission before October 3.

JPSC interview admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website jpsc.gov.in
  • Click on admit card link
  • Enter the date of birth, registration number
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card

Topics
jharkhand news jpsc exam
