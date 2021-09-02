Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

Jharkhand combined civil services prelims schedule released by JPSC

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the details of the state combined civil services prelims exam which is scheduled to be held on September 19.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Jharkhand combined civil services prelims schedule released by JPSC

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released details of the state combined civil services prelims exam which is scheduled to be held on September 19. Candidates who have registered their candidature for the exam will be issued admit cards by the Commission. The JPSC admit cards will be released on September 4; candidates can download the admit card from the JPSC portal 12 noon onwards.

The JPSC exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The JPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to a total of 245 vacancies through this exam. Out of the total number of vacancies 44 vacancies are for Deputy Collector post, 40 for Police Sub Inspector post, 16 for District Coordinator post, 2 each for Jail Superintendent and Assistant Director posts, 65 for Assistant Municipal Commissioner post, 41 for Jharkhand Education Service II, 10 for Junior Registrar post, 6 for Assistant Registrar post, 9 for Planning officer post, and 17 for Probation Officer post.

The Jharkhand combined civil services exam 2021 was notified in February.

