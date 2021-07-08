Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JIPMAT 2021: Correction window opens, here's how to make changes
competitive exams

JIPMAT 2021: Correction window opens, here’s how to make changes

JIPMAT 2021 correction window opens on July 7. Candidates can make changes through the official site of jipmat.nta.ac.in till July 12.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:03 PM IST
JIPMAT 2021: Correction window opens, here's how to make changes

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for JIPMAT 2021 on July 7, 2021. Candidates who want to make changes on the application form of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can apply online through the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The correction window will remain opened till July 12, 2021, upto 11.50 pm, as per the official notice. All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided, read the official notice.

JIPMAT 2021: How to make changes

Candidates can make the changes in the application form by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.

• Click on the correction window link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details and make changes in the application form.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page for further need.

The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates. The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed on NTA website.

