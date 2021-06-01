JIPMAT 2021 registration date extended, check revised schedule here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for JIPMAT 2021. The registration date for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test has been extended till June 30, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can now apply online through the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The last date has been extended after Agency received requests from students and the hardships faced by them due to the COVID19 epidemic, as per the official notice. Candidates can check the revised schedule of JIPMAT 2021 in the table given below.

JIPMAT 2021: Revised Schedule

Submission of online application June 1 to June 30, 2021 Correction window opens July 5 to July 10, 2021

The submission of online application forms shall be accepted till 5 pm and the submission of fee upto 11.50 pm. Also, the corrections s in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 5 pm and submission of Additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11.50 pm on the last date.

Candidates belonging to General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS as per Central List will have to pay ₹2000/- as application fees, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) /PwD category and transgender will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees.