JIPMAT 2023 registration begins at jipmat.nta.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for JIPMAT 2023 on April 6, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can do it through the official site of JIPMAT at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

JIPMAT 2023 registration begins at jipmat.nta.ac.in

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the examination is till April 30, 2023. The last date for submission of examination fee is April 30. The correction window will open on May 2 and will close on May 4, 2023. The examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023. The examination will be of 150 minutes duration from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

JIPMAT 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA JIPMAT at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Click on JIPMAT 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹2000/- for general and OBC category and ₹1000/- for EWS, SC, ST and PwD. Transgender candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees.

