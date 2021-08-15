Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKPSC admit card tomorrow for exams scheduled on August 25

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has scheduled the written exams for the selection of prosecuting officer in home department, assistant engineer, deputy research officer and assistant research officer on August 25.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has scheduled the written exams for the selection of prosecuting officers in the home department, assistant engineers, deputy research officers, and assistant research officers on August 25. The exams will be held in two shifts: the morning shift will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The JKPSC will issue admit cards for the exam on August 16. 

“The admit cards will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from August 16. However, those candidates who will not be able to download the admit cards up to August 20 may approach the Commission office Jammu/ Srinagar,” the Commission has informed candidates.

After downloading the admit cards, candidates should read the instructions carefully.

The exam for prosecuting officer post will be held in two sessions. The exam for other posts will be held in a single shift.

