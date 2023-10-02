JKPSC AE exam 2023 answer key released at www.jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) have released the answer keys for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) written examination (Objective Type) today, October 2. Candidates who have appeared for the AE written examination can download the answer key from the official website at www.jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) written examination was conducted on October 2. Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys from October 3 to October 5. Candidates have to pay ₹500 per question in favour of the Demand Draft in favour of the COE to the controller of examination, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

JKPSC AE answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Written Examination for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Department, 2023 - Provisional Answer Key”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the JKPSC AE answer key 2023

Take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the JKPSC AE exam answer key below:

