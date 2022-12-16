JKPSC AE Mechanical admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, get link here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the written test for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in Public Works (R&B) Department. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

The written test for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) will be conducted on Saturday, December 24 from 12 noon to 2 pm. The candidates who are not able to download the admit card may approach the commission's office, Jammu/Srinagar on working days before December 23.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

JKPSC AE Mechanical admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "16/12/2022 Download Admit Card for the Written Test of AE Mechanical-2022"

Key in your application number and date of birth

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

