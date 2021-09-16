Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC assistant professor interview schedule released
competitive exams

JKPSC assistant professor interview schedule released

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced that the interview for assistant professor post will be held on September 20. The interview will be held at JKPSC office complex, Solina, Srinagar.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 08:19 PM IST
JKPSC assistant professor interview schedule released(jkpsc.nic.in)

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced that the interview for assistant professor post will be held on September 20. The interview will be held at JKPSC office complex, Solina, Srinagar. 

On the interview day, candidates have to produce the original certificate and testimonials along with hardcopy of the application form. 

“All the candidates are directed to produce the copy of the MPhil, PhD dissertations, thesis at time of interview before the interview board. Experience, if any, or as applicable shall be submitted by the candidates as per the prescribed format already notified either before the commencement of interview or at the time of interview,” the Commission has said.

Meanwhile, the Commission is currently inviting applications to fill 173 assistant professor posts. The last date for submission of applications is October 7. Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview which will be held at the headquarter of the Commission which Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkpsc result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Exam for Goa Civil Service, other posts on September 19

Bihar: BPSC postpones motor vehicle inspector exam scheduled on Sept 17, 18

CAT 2021 registration deadline extended

Assam TET 2021: Registration begins on ssa.assam.gov.in, details here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP