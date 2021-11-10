Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKPSC assistant registrar cooperative societies exam date announced

JKPSC will release the admit card for the assistant registrar cooperative societies exam on December 2.
JKPSC assistant registrar cooperative societies exam date announced(jkpsc.nic.in)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:57 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the exam date for assistant registrar cooperative societies post. As per a notice available on the official website of the Commission, released on November 9, the JKPSC exam will be held on December 12. 

Candidates who have registered their applications for the exam will be issued admit cards through the official website of JKPSC from December 2.

Candidates can download the JKPSC admit card using their registration details.

Meanwhile, the Commission had conducted the JKPSC civil services prelims exam on October 24. As per the official data, a total of 30,565 applications have been registered for the exam.  The answer keys of the exam have been released. Based on the objections raised by candidates, the JKPSC will prepare a final answer key and release the result. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

