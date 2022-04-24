JKPSC CCE Exam 2022 application process begins tomorrow, details here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will begin the application process for J&K Combined Competitive( Preliminary) Examination, 2022 from April 25. Candidates can apply online till May 15 at jkpsc.nic.in, the JKPSC's official website.

The JKPSC CCE Prelims will be held in two sessions. The JKPSC CCE Prelims will be held for all candidates on June 26, 2022. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be invited to the main exam on October 28, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill 220 positions, 100 of which are for Junior Scale posts in the J&K Administrative Service, 50 for the J&K Police Service, and 70 for the J&K Accounts Service.

The application fee is ₹1000 for general category and ₹500 for reserved category.

The Examination will comprise of Preliminary examination, Main examination, and the Personal Interview.

JKPSC CCE Exam 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates must posses a degree in any subject from the recognized college or University.

JKPSC CCE Exam 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in from April 25 till May 15.

For more details read notification below: