JKPSC CCE Main Exam 2022: Notification released at jkpsc.nic.in, details here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) as released a notification on its website for the recruitment of different vacancies through the Combined Competitive Prelims Exam. The registration link will be available on April 25, 2022. Candidates can fill the application form till May 15 through the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The JKPSC CCE Prelims examination will be held in two session. The JKPSC CCE Prelims will be held on June 26, 2022, for all candidates. Candidates who pass the preliminary test will be called to the main exam, which will be held on October 28, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 220 vacancies out of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 vacancies for J&K Police Service and 70 vacancies for J&K Accounts Service.

The requisite fees for general category is Rs1000 and for reserved category is ₹500. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

JKPSC CCE 2022 Age Limit:

The maximum age should be 32 years for the OM category candidates and 34 years for the reserved category candidates and in-service candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Foe Physically challenged candidates the maximum age limit is 35 years.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON