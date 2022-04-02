JKPSC CCE Main exam date and admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced new dates for the CCE Mains 2022 examination. The J&K combined competitive Main Examination will commence from April 8 till April 17. The admit card for the CCE Mains examination from the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. The examination will be held in one session from 3 pm to 6 pm. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held from March 10 to March 17.
|JKPSC CCE Mains Schedule
|April 8, 2022
|Qualifying Paper (English)
|April 9, 2022
|Paper I - Essay
|April 11, 2022
|Paper II - General Studies I
|April 12, 2022
|Paper III - General Studies II
|April 13, 2022
|Paper IV - General Studies III
|April 15, 2022
|Paper V - General Studies IV
|April 16, 2022
|Paper VI - Optional Paper I
|April 17, 2022
|Paper VII - Optional Paper II
Direct link to download the JKPSC CCE Main admit card
JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Admit Card: Know how to download
Visit the official JKPSC website at jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage under ‘What’s New’ click on admit card link
Key in your JKPSC CCE Mains Roll Number
Your JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.