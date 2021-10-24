JKPSC civil services preliminary exam today

The J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2021 is being held today. The exam is being held amidst four-tier security and frisking, mandatory photographing of candidates, and observance of COVID-19 safety guidelines at the exam centre.

Separate arrangements have been made for candidates who are suffering from COVID-19. “If a candidate is having symptoms of COVID-I9, he/she has symptoms he/she should intimate in advance through e-mail at declaration.jkpsc@smail.com. The format of the same shall be downloaded from the website of the Commission, on link https://jkpsc.nic.in/result/covid instructions.pdf . Further, he/she shall report to the concerned Examination venue Supervisor before getting photographed,” the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has said.

Candidates will be allowed to move on Boulvard-Nishat and Guphkar Road to reach their exam centres. In an advisory, traffic police city Srinagar has said despite closure of the Boulvard road from Badyari to Nishar and Gupkhar road from October 23 and 25, candidates with admit card for the combined competitive services exam 2021 shall be allowed to move on these routes to reach their exam centres.

