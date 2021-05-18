JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims 2021 postponed, check new exam date here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has postponed JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims 2021. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on July 11, 2021, has been postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic. The examination will now be conducted on October 24, 2021. The official notice is available on the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “Due to the COVlD-19 pandemic, the combined competitive [PreliminaryJ Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on24.LO.Z0Z1 (Sunday).”

Along with this, the Commission has also issued a notice regarding excess fees remitted by the candidates against a single application. As per the notice, candidates who have deposited excess fees have been asked to provide the correct account details in the prescribed format on or before May 25, 2021. Meanwhile, those candidates who have already received back excess payment through concerned banks as ‘charge back’ need not furnish the details.

This recruitment drive will fill up 187 vacancies in various departments of J&K including administrative service, police service and accounts service. The prelims examination will be conducted on two sessions on October 24. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.