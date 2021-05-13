Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC invites application for 91 Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies posts
JKPSC invites application for 91 Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies posts

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies. The application process will begin from May 16 and continue till June 17.
JKPSC recruitment 2021: Candidates applying for the posts should be a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of JKPSC.(HT file)

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications to fill 91 posts of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies. The application process will begin on May 16 and continue till June 17.

Candidates applying for the posts should be a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of JKPSC.

The date of written examination is tentatively October 24, 2021.

Educational qualification: Candidate should be a Graduate preferably holding a higher diploma in Cooperation.

Age limit:

For OM and applicants in government service 40 years as of January 1, 2021

For PHC 42 years as of January 1, 2021

For RBA/SC/ST/ALCIB/OSC/EWS/PSP 43 as of January 1, 2021

Application fee: Candidates from the General category have to pay 1,000 as an application fee.

Candidates from the reserved category have to pay 500 as an application fee.

PHC categories are exempted from paying application fees.

Selection Process: The selection will be based on Written Examination (75 points) followed by Viva-voce/interview (25 points) [Total 100 points].

For details, check the notification on the official website of JKPSC.

