JKPSC main exam registration extended till December 24

The Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive main exam registration deadline has been extended till December 24, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) said on Monday. The registration for the main exam had begun on November 30.

Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Competitive Main exam can fill the registration forms available at the official site of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC main exam 2021 registration link

JKPSC main exam 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.

Login to the account through login credentials.

Fill in the application form and other details.

Upload the image and click on submit.

Once done, make the payment of requisite fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

The tentative date of the main exam is February 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 187 posts in various departments of Jammu and Kashmir. In the latest notification, the Commission has not made any announcements regarding any change in exam date.

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam have to register for the main exam. After this, the Commission will issue admit cards to the candidates to sit in the exam.