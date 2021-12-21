Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC main exam registration extended till December 24
competitive exams

JKPSC main exam registration extended till December 24

The Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive main exam registration deadline has been extended till December 24. Candidates can fill the registration forms available at the official site of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in.
JKPSC main exam registration extended till December 24(HT FILE)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive main exam registration deadline has been extended till December 24, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) said on Monday. The registration for the main exam had begun on November 30.

Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Competitive Main exam can fill the registration forms available at the official site of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC main exam 2021 registration link

JKPSC main exam 2021: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.
  • Login to the account through login credentials.
  • Fill in the application form and other details.
  • Upload the image and click on submit.
  • Once done, make the payment of requisite fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

The tentative date of the main exam is February 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 187 posts in various departments of Jammu and Kashmir. In the latest notification, the Commission has not made any announcements regarding any change in exam date.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam have to register for the main exam. After this, the Commission will issue admit cards to the candidates to sit in the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
registration online exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP