JKPSC recruitment 2022: 46 Assistant Professor and other posts on offer

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian, and PTI. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is July 31.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 posts out of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor, 3 vacancies are for the post of Librarian, and 3 vacancies are for the post of PTI.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for general category and ₹500 for reserved category.

JKPSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the recruitment tab then on ‘Job/ Online Application’

Fill application form, upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit the application form and take print out for future use.